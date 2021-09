CinemaCon 2021 is underway, and that means it's been a week filled with some amazing movie news. From the official title of Matrix 4 to the worldwide debut of the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, it's been a hectic week. Some of our members are on the CinemaCon 2021 show floor as we speak, and they even got a closer look at some of the upcoming theater promotional items. Most big blockbuster films have these with specialized popcorn buckets and cups that moviegoers can enjoy while watching the film. Some of the upcoming promo items really popped out to us, and we just had to show readers what will await them in the last half of 2021.