New Bloomfield calendar: What's coming up

(NEW BLOOMFIELD, PA) New Bloomfield is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in New Bloomfield:

General Admission Shermans Dale, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1190 Bower Rd, Shermans Dale, PA

Visitors begin with a meadow walk which takes them through the intensely planted gardens, the extensive six-acre meadow, along the woods edge or savanna, and wetland areas, The walk extends with...

Steak Night with LeBlanc and Messano Millerstown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 109 W Juniata Pkwy, Millerstown, PA

Join us for Steak Night on Friday, August 28th starting at 5 PM! Tickets are $15 each and must be purchased in advance. Dinner includes a NY Strip Steak, Baked Potato, Salad, and a Hot Veggie...

River Float Millerstown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 109 W Juniata Pkwy, Millerstown, PA

Join us at the Lodge for Root Beer Floats afterwards! Details are still being worked out and this will be updated once they are finalized.

Duncannon Appalachian Trail Festival Duncannon, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

08/28 to 08/28 2021 - Duncannon Appalachian Trail Festival meta Downtown, Duncannon , PA Entertainment: 1 stage - l (music types: TF BL BG CY NA RK RO FK CH) ?? # of Exhibitors: na Juried: no...

Goat Farm Experience at Barking Goat Farm Duncannon, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 221 Linton Hill Rd, Duncannon, PA

Come on out to Barking Goat Farm! You can mingle with the goats, feed the goats, and even get to milk a goat. The farm experience is FREE! You can then browse our farm store where you can purchase...