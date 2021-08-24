Cancel
New Bremen, OH

NB Council approves fire truck purchase

By MELANIE SPEICHER
Sidney Daily News
 8 days ago

NEW BREMEN – The New Bremen Village Council met Monday night, Aug. 23, to agree to the purchase of a new fire truck and to finalize annexation of land south of town. Council approved an order for a new Pierce Enforcer Top Mount Pumper fire truck. The cost is expected to be $823,000 and will be delivered in approximately 18 to 24 months. Mayor Bob Parker said the unit will have a pump installed in the front in order to facilitate drawing water from ponds.

New Bremen, OH
