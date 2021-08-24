Kingman calendar: What's coming up

(KINGMAN, KS) Live events are coming to Kingman.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kingman:

Funeral service Anthony, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 817 W Wheatridge Dr, Anthony, KS

Here is Scotty Lee Williams’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Scotty Lee Williams (Anthony, Kansas), who passed away on...

Planter & Leaning Sign Party Cheney, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 207 N Main St, Cheney, KS

Planter & Leaning Porch Signs Paint Party Sunday, 8/29/21: 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm Adult party — ages 18 & up. BYOB We supply everything you need: Over 100 designs to choose from. Step-by-step...

2021 Judy's Mile Fun Run Hutchinson, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: East 2nd Avenue & North Main Street, Hutchinson, KS 67501

Run, walk or skip your way to the finish line at Judy's Mile. This one mile family fun run is open to all ages.

Dual Lean Six Sigma Green Belt & Black Belt Classroom Training in Wichita, KS Goddard, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Trainerkart is world’s leading Lean Six Sigma training and certification provider with 100% success rate. Our Lean Six Sigma Black Belt (LSSBB) 4 days Guaranteed to Run Bootcamp is one of kind...

Wichita Car Speakers Meetup Goddard, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1000 S Hawkins Ln, Goddard, KS

Do you want to improve the sound system in your car while saving money? You've arrived to the correct place. This event may assist you in selecting the appropriate components to update your car's...