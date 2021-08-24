Cancel
Crane, TX

Live events Crane — what’s coming up

Crane Post
(CRANE, TX) Live events are lining up on the Crane calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Crane area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rij5l_0bbP4rKk00

LOS DEL NORTE

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2102 E 8th St, Odessa, TX

LOS DEL NORTE !! EN CLUB LA PLAYA VIERNES 27 DE AGOSTO !! MUJERES GRATIS HASTA 9 30 PM PROMOCIONES EN LA BARRA RESERVA YA AL 432 381 9378 You may also like the following events from Club La Playa...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KBidP_0bbP4rKk00

Cars at Crossroads

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: Odessa, TX

Cars at Crossroads will be Saturday, August 28th from 8am to 11:30am. We will have coffee and donuts inside the church. You may also like the following events from West Texas Street Rod Association

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L7EHa_0bbP4rKk00

Odessa Texas Farmers Market

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 500 W 4th St, Odessa, TX

Join us for the 8th season of the Odessa Texas Farmers Market! Located in Downtown Odessa, the Odessa Texas Farmers Market features fresh produce, locally crafted items, delicious baked goods...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rrkqI_0bbP4rKk00

When Can I Legally Shoot

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

When Can I Legally Shoot is on Facebook. To connect with When Can I Legally Shoot, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=194xT5_0bbP4rKk00

The Virtual Experience 3

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 114 E 29th St, Odessa, TX

Catch the 3rd show in a concert series brought to you by DJ Spree called "The Virtual Experience" a show where the real world and the virtual world collide! $10 at door featuring live performances...

Crane Post

Crane, TX
With Crane Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

