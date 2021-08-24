Live events Crane — what’s coming up

(CRANE, TX) Live events are lining up on the Crane calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Crane area:

LOS DEL NORTE Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2102 E 8th St, Odessa, TX

LOS DEL NORTE !! EN CLUB LA PLAYA VIERNES 27 DE AGOSTO !! MUJERES GRATIS HASTA 9 30 PM PROMOCIONES EN LA BARRA RESERVA YA AL 432 381 9378

Cars at Crossroads Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: Odessa, TX

Cars at Crossroads will be Saturday, August 28th from 8am to 11:30am. We will have coffee and donuts inside the church.

Odessa Texas Farmers Market Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 500 W 4th St, Odessa, TX

Join us for the 8th season of the Odessa Texas Farmers Market! Located in Downtown Odessa, the Odessa Texas Farmers Market features fresh produce, locally crafted items, delicious baked goods...

When Can I Legally Shoot Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

When Can I Legally Shoot is on Facebook. To connect with When Can I Legally Shoot, join Facebook today.

The Virtual Experience 3 Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 114 E 29th St, Odessa, TX

Catch the 3rd show in a concert series brought to you by DJ Spree called "The Virtual Experience" a show where the real world and the virtual world collide! $10 at door featuring live performances...