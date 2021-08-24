Events on the Camden calendar

(CAMDEN, AL) Camden is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Camden:

Tail Chaser 5K Run/Walk Monroeville, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 181 East Claiborne Street, Monroeville, AL 36460

5K Run/Walk through historical Monroeville, AL to benefit the Monroe County Animal Shelter.

2nd Band Booster Meeting Grove Hill, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:45 PM

Address: 151 South Church St, Grove Hill, AL

The CCHS Royal Band Of Blue Band Boosters are having a Meeting TUESDAY August 24, 2021, starting at 5:45 P.M. (John Conner Bandroom). If you are interested in being apart of the Band Booster...

Second Missionary Baptist Church Online Reservations Selma, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 2809 Hardie Avenue, Selma, AL 36702

Church Online Reservations can be scheduled from now until the last Sunday in December 2021. Thank you for reserving your seat in advance.

East Selma Vaccination Clinic Selma, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 120 N Division St, Selma, AL

The Vaughan Regional Medical Center has partned with Mt. Ararat Baptist Church and the Edmundite Missions to host a community vaccination clinic for all residents of Dallas County and its...

Selma Farmers Market Selma, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 809 Dallas Ave, Selma, AL

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: June - NovemberTuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 6AM - 2PM Location: Dallas Avenue and Marina Drive, Selma, AL