It may be summer now, but before you know it the holidays will be here. And between work, taking care of the family and everything else parents (and grandparents, aunts and uncles!) have to do, it's always a challenge to get your Christmas and holiday shopping for the kids done without any stress. Luckily, Amazon helps out big time by releasing its annual Hottest Holiday Toys list each year. On it, you'll find over 100 toys for all ages that the shopping site predicts will be flying off the shelves come December.