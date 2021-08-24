Cancel
Kaunakakai, HI

Kaunakakai calendar: Coming events

Kaunakakai News Alert
Kaunakakai News Alert
 7 days ago

(KAUNAKAKAI, HI) Kaunakakai is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kaunakakai area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1emzhT_0bbP4ovn00

Dayan Kai

Lahaina, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 1 Bay Dr, Lahaina, HI

Keys, Strings, Winds & Skins; a true Multi-Instrumentalist Virtuoso with an outstanding voice to match.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jztn3_0bbP4ovn00

The Game Of Real Estate Investing.

Lahaina, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:45 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 118 Kupuohi St, Lahaina, HI

Minimize the risk of investing in real estate by education and avoid the potholes and money pits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xLztu_0bbP4ovn00

George Kahumoku, Jr. & The Slack Key Show Ohana

Lahaina, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

The Slack Key Show - Masters of Hawaiian Music is every Wednesday evening at The Napili Kai Beach Resort's Aloha Pavilion on Maui. Tickets are available in advance online at SlackKeyShow.com or by...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yNyhB_0bbP4ovn00

Maui Chocolate Tasting

Lahaina, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 78 Ulupono St Suite 1 Suite 1, Lahaina, HI

If you're looking for a weekend activity that is weather-friendly, why not book a chocolate tasting?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JrXbt_0bbP4ovn00

CELEBRATING MAUI A KAMA~Chocolates, Hula & Moʻolelo with Kumu Hōkūlani Holt

Lahaina, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 78 Ulupono Street, #Suite 1 Suite 1, Lahaina, HI 96761

CELEBRATING MAUI A KAMA ~ Chocolates, Hula & Moʻolelo. A fundraiser for Kū Mai Ka Hula w/ Kumu Hōkūlani Holt at Maui Ku‘ia Estate Chocolate

Kaunakakai News Alert

Kaunakakai News Alert

Kaunakakai, HI
With Kaunakakai News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

