Kaunakakai calendar: Coming events

(KAUNAKAKAI, HI) Kaunakakai is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kaunakakai area:

Dayan Kai Lahaina, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 1 Bay Dr, Lahaina, HI

Keys, Strings, Winds & Skins; a true Multi-Instrumentalist Virtuoso with an outstanding voice to match.

The Game Of Real Estate Investing. Lahaina, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:45 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 118 Kupuohi St, Lahaina, HI

Minimize the risk of investing in real estate by education and avoid the potholes and money pits.

George Kahumoku, Jr. & The Slack Key Show Ohana Lahaina, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

The Slack Key Show - Masters of Hawaiian Music is every Wednesday evening at The Napili Kai Beach Resort's Aloha Pavilion on Maui. Tickets are available in advance online at SlackKeyShow.com or by...

Maui Chocolate Tasting Lahaina, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 78 Ulupono St Suite 1 Suite 1, Lahaina, HI

If you're looking for a weekend activity that is weather-friendly, why not book a chocolate tasting?

CELEBRATING MAUI A KAMA~Chocolates, Hula & Moʻolelo with Kumu Hōkūlani Holt Lahaina, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 78 Ulupono Street, #Suite 1 Suite 1, Lahaina, HI 96761

CELEBRATING MAUI A KAMA ~ Chocolates, Hula & Moʻolelo. A fundraiser for Kū Mai Ka Hula w/ Kumu Hōkūlani Holt at Maui Ku‘ia Estate Chocolate