Stroud events calendar

(STROUD, OK) Stroud is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Stroud area:

Putts for Pets Perkins, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1400 Lovers Ln, Perkins, OK

Please join us for Putts for Pets on August 28, 2021. We will have a great day of golf at the beautiful Cimarron Trails Golf Club in Perkins, OK. The event will include a 4-person scramble, lunch...

Old Settler's Day Parade Perkins, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 101 S Main St, Perkins, OK

Saturday's festivities include a parade, vendor booths, a 5k race and car show. The parade begins at 10 a.m. Saturday along Main Street.

Todd Oliver and Friends: The Funniest Night of Your Life Cushing, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 207 E Broadway St, Cushing, OK

Todd Oliver and Friends: The Funniest Night of Your Life Todd Oliver presents a critically acclaimed show filled with the joy and wonder and magical mysteries fresh and uncommon in today’s world...

6 Game Sweeper Cushing, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 525 E Pine St, Cushing, OK

Monday 4pm-9pm Tuesday 12pm-9pm Wednesday 4pm-9pm Thursday 1pm-9pm Friday 4pm-10pm Saturday 1pm-10pm Sunday 1pm-8pm For special or private parties we can be available earlier or later. Please call...

The Suicide Squad - R Cushing, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 207 E Broadway St, Cushing, OK

The Dunkin Theatre presents The Suicide Squad - R on Wednesday, August 25 2021 at 7:30pm, The Dunkin Theatre, Cushing, OK