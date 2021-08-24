Franklinville events calendar

(FRANKLINVILLE, NY) Live events are lining up on the Franklinville calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Franklinville:

Stroll the Streets Ellicottville, NY

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Stroll the village, check out the farmers market, enjoy Ellicottville this Friday night! Kids activities and music planned weekly.

Community Smoked BBQ Picnic & Worship Service Arcade, NY

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: Arcade, NY

Join us at the Arcade Village Park Main Pavilion for a Community-Wide Worship Service and Smoked BBQ Picnic! Our pit masters will be smoking a variety of meats for you and your family to enjoy...

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 6373 E Hill Rd, Caneadea, NY 14717

Join us as we say farewell to the summer with a weekend of music, art, food, and frivolity at Sugar Mountain!

Wild Wing Festival West Valley, NY

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 5067 Lindsley Rd, West Valley, NY

See 750 Exotic ducks, geese and swans in the 2 largest covered aviaries in the US. See a 10' Rubber Duck. Feed the geese and 1,000 Koi Fish, Music by The Rustic Cowboys featuring Gene Hilts on...

Karaoke at Madigan's Ellicottville, NY

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 36 Washington St, Ellicottville, NY

In the heart of downtown Ellicottville come to Madigan's bar for a night of music, drinks, karaoke, and more!