Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklinville, NY

Franklinville events calendar

Posted by 
Franklinville Updates
Franklinville Updates
 7 days ago

(FRANKLINVILLE, NY) Live events are lining up on the Franklinville calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Franklinville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nDDUH_0bbP4idR00

Stroll the Streets

Ellicottville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Stroll the village, check out the farmers market, enjoy Ellicottville this Friday night! Kids activities and music planned weekly.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uzi6O_0bbP4idR00

Community Smoked BBQ Picnic & Worship Service

Arcade, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: Arcade, NY

Join us at the Arcade Village Park Main Pavilion for a Community-Wide Worship Service and Smoked BBQ Picnic! Our pit masters will be smoking a variety of meats for you and your family to enjoy...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rdxKl_0bbP4idR00

Estival Festiva2 | September 3-6 2021 | Caneadea, NY

Caneadea, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 6373 E Hill Rd, Caneadea, NY 14717

Join us as we say farewell to the summer with a weekend of music, art, food, and frivolity at Sugar Mountain!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gSg5O_0bbP4idR00

Wild Wing Festival

West Valley, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 5067 Lindsley Rd, West Valley, NY

See 750 Exotic ducks, geese and swans in the 2 largest covered aviaries in the US. See a 10' Rubber Duck. Feed the geese and 1,000 Koi Fish, Music by The Rustic Cowboys featuring Gene Hilts on...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oeo4d_0bbP4idR00

Karaoke at Madigan's

Ellicottville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 36 Washington St, Ellicottville, NY

In the heart of downtown Ellicottville come to Madigan's bar for a night of music, drinks, karaoke, and more!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Franklinville Updates

Franklinville Updates

Franklinville, NY
28
Followers
216
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Franklinville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Valley, NY
City
Franklinville, NY
Ellicottville, NY
Government
City
Ellicottville, NY
Franklinville, NY
Government
City
Arcade, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar#Live Events#Smoked Bbq Picnic#Ny 14717 Join#Koi Fish Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy