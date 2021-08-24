Cancel
Wyalusing, PA

Wyalusing events calendar

(WYALUSING, PA) Live events are lining up on the Wyalusing calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wyalusing:

Church Picnic for Dalton/Factoryville UM Church Friends

Tunkhannock, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1219 Vosburg-Neck Rd, Tunkhannock, PA

UNITY WORSHIP 11 AM - PICNIC TO FOLLOW; FUN, FELLOWSHIP, GAMES, HIKING, CANOEING - GRILLED MEATS, ROLLS & PAPER PRODUCTS PROVIDED. DALTON UMC FOLKS BRING DESSERTS FACTORYVILLE UMC FOLKS BRING...

Wine & Wills: Are Your Ducks in a Row? Get Your Estate Affairs in Order Before it's Too Late

Wyalusing, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 71 Grovedale Ln, Wyalusing, PA

This past year has been difficult on so many in our community. Frontline workers, first responders and small businesses have all felt the health and economic impacts of COVID-19. As "normalcy...

UCP of NEPA Golf Tournament

Tunkhannock, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 55 Stonehedge Drive, Tunkhannock, PA

2021 BENEFIT GOLF TOURNAMENT for UCP of NEPA Join us on 𝗙𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗮𝘆, 𝗔𝘂𝗴𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟳, 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭 at 𝗦𝘁𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗛𝗲𝗱𝗴𝗲 𝗚𝗼𝗹𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀𝗲 in Tunkhannock, PA at 1:00pm for our benefit golf...

Friday Night Live Music at Six West featuring the Fuzzy Park Duo

Tunkhannock, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 201 Resort Ln, Tunkhannock, PA

Stop in to Six West for delicious food, drinks and live music from the Fuzzy Park Duo - 5:30pm-8:30pm

Goat Yoga with Buttinhead Farms — Grovedale Family Winery - Pennsylvania Wines

Wyalusing, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 71 Grovedale Ln, Wyalusing, PA

Goat Yoga with Buttinhead Farms! If you are looking for a good time out , this event is for you ! If you like goats, yoga or wine, we have it all. There are no expectations in this class, just...

Learn More

ABOUT

With Wyalusing News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

