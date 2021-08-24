Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobart, OK

Live events on the horizon in Hobart

Posted by 
Hobart Post
Hobart Post
 7 days ago

(HOBART, OK) Hobart is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hobart area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RWqOZ_0bbP4fzG00

Vici Nursing Home

Clinton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 501 S 28th St, Clinton, OK

Thursday, August 26 2:50—3:20 PM Vici Nursing Home WPLS Bookmobile 501 S. 28th St, Clinton, OK, 73601

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ud1GZ_0bbP4fzG00

Elk City Rodeo of Champions Parade

Elk City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3000 W 3rd St, Elk City, OK

Address : Downtown Elk City Elk City OK Phone : 580-225-7363 (Always call and confirm events.)

Learn More

Oakwood Community Center

Clinton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 501 S 28th St, Clinton, OK

Tuesday, August 31 1:30—2:15 PM Oakwood Community Center WPLS Bookmobile 501 S. 28th St, Clinton, OK, 73601

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BOyO3_0bbP4fzG00

A Magic Mike Experience! Altus, OK

Altus, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 112 South Hudson Street, Altus, OK 73521

LADIES, MARK YOUR CALENDARS! Its Girls Night Out! GET READY fort a special MAGIC MIKE EXPERIENCE! Get your tickets before they sell out!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b3yQd_0bbP4fzG00

Hobart Main Street Farmers Market

Hobart, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 106 W 4th St, Hobart, OK

Season:Summer Market Hours: June 2 - September, 2021Wednesdays and Saturdays, 8AM - 12PM Location:East side of Main Street on the Kiowa County Courthouse Square

Learn More

Comments / 0

Hobart Post

Hobart Post

Hobart, OK
22
Followers
204
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hobart Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hobart, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Clinton, OK
Elk City, OK
Government
City
Vici, OK
City
Kiowa, OK
City
Altus, OK
City
Elk City, OK
Clinton, OK
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#East Side
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy