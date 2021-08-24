Live events on the horizon in Hobart
(HOBART, OK) Hobart is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Hobart area:
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 501 S 28th St, Clinton, OK
Thursday, August 26 2:50—3:20 PM Vici Nursing Home WPLS Bookmobile 501 S. 28th St, Clinton, OK, 73601
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 3000 W 3rd St, Elk City, OK
Address : Downtown Elk City Elk City OK Phone : 580-225-7363 (Always call and confirm events.)
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 501 S 28th St, Clinton, OK
Tuesday, August 31 1:30—2:15 PM Oakwood Community Center WPLS Bookmobile 501 S. 28th St, Clinton, OK, 73601
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Address: 112 South Hudson Street, Altus, OK 73521
LADIES, MARK YOUR CALENDARS! Its Girls Night Out! GET READY fort a special MAGIC MIKE EXPERIENCE! Get your tickets before they sell out!
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 106 W 4th St, Hobart, OK
Season:Summer Market Hours: June 2 - September, 2021Wednesdays and Saturdays, 8AM - 12PM Location:East side of Main Street on the Kiowa County Courthouse Square
