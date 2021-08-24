Live events Lawtey — what’s coming up

Cancel
(LAWTEY, FL) Lawtey is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lawtey:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cv7F1_0bbP4dDo00

The Jason Evans Band at Southern Social!

Middleburg, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2223 County Rd 220, Middleburg, FL

The Jason Evans Band returns to Southern Social! Time to kick up your heels and stomp your boots to one of the best country bands around! Y’all come get your country on!! NEED A FREE RIDE...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RPHqO_0bbP4dDo00

Southern Junction @ American Legion Post 250

Middleburg, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2608 Black Creek Dr, Middleburg, FL

Southern Junction is a Blues and Blues Rock cover Band from b'Middleburg, Florida'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zCUI9_0bbP4dDo00

Open Track Day

Starke, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 7266 Airport Rd, Starke, FL

Schedule: 7:30 AM Gates Open 8:00 AM Vehicle Technical Inspection 8:45 AM Mandatory Drivers Meeting. 9:00 AM-12:00 PM Track Open 12:00 PM-1:00 PM Track

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11f9jj_0bbP4dDo00

Middleburg CCW 530PM Class

Middleburg, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 1735 Jeremiah St, Middleburg, FL

Florida Concealed Carry Class. Course cost is $45. This is the only class that you will need to get your Florida Concealed Carry License and meets the state statute guidelines. Equipment needed...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uSVCY_0bbP4dDo00

Trunk or Treat

Middleburg, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 2360 Blanding Boulevard, Middleburg, FL 32068

We decorate our trunks and give out candy for the kids to trick or treat with! You also get to sign up for your free introductory lesson!

