What’s up Pinedale: Local events calendar

(PINEDALE, WY) Pinedale has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pinedale:

Wednesday Night Live Pinedale, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 425 W Magnolia St, Pinedale, WY

Wednesday Night Live at Rendezvous Pointe, 425 E Magnolia St, Pinedale, WY 82941, Pinedale, United States on Wed Aug 25 2021 at 05:30 pm to 08:30 pm

Sublette County Chapter Big Game Banquet Big Piney, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 10937 US-189, Big Piney, WY

I am proud to invite you to the Sublette County Rocky Mountain Elk Foundations Big Game Banquet held this year in Big Piney. Doors will open at 5:00PM on Saturday August 28th. Dinner will be...

The Pinedale High Altitude Farmers Market Pinedale, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 19 E Pine St, Pinedale, WY

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 10 - September 2, 2021Thursdays, 3:30 pm - 6:30 pm Location: Court House Lawn