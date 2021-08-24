San Saba events calendar
(SAN SABA, TX) San Saba has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the San Saba area:
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Address: 201 S Main St, Lampasas, TX
Join Ms. Nancy for a fun "back to school" story time and craft on Wednesday, August 25 at 10am!
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 2341 US-281, Lampasas, TX
Stoney LaRue Friday August 27, 2021 Advanced GA- $20, Day of show- $25 All ages welcome. Doors open at 6pm
Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 06:00 PM
Address: 2341 U.S. 281, Lampasas, TX 76550
Let's get ready to rumble at Putters & Gutters with the Micro Wrestling Federation!
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:30 AM
Address: Hauptstraße 86, 76831 Göcklingen
Du bist Single und findest die Datingportale im Internet echt sch####. Dann ist das Singlewandern in der Südpfalz genau das Richtige.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM
Address: 215 East Wallace Street, San Saba, TX 76877
A workshop to help you get the best photos using your smartphone. Tips and tricks, critiques and Q&A session.
Comments / 0