Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Saba, TX

San Saba events calendar

Posted by 
San Saba Dispatch
San Saba Dispatch
 7 days ago

(SAN SABA, TX) San Saba has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the San Saba area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cr3Vc_0bbP4Zdm00

Back to School Story Time

Lampasas, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 201 S Main St, Lampasas, TX

Join Ms. Nancy for a fun "back to school" story time and craft on Wednesday, August 25 at 10am!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=385rQE_0bbP4Zdm00

Stoney LaRue

Lampasas, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2341 US-281, Lampasas, TX

Stoney LaRue Friday August 27, 2021 Advanced GA- $20, Day of show- $25 All ages welcome. Doors open at 6pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eZStX_0bbP4Zdm00

Micro Wrestling Returns to Lampasas, TX!

Lampasas, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 2341 U.S. 281, Lampasas, TX 76550

Let's get ready to rumble at Putters & Gutters with the Micro Wrestling Federation!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vFD1l_0bbP4Zdm00

Singlewandern und Weinprobe in der Pfalz unter 50

Castell, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: Hauptstraße 86, 76831 Göcklingen

Du bist Single und findest die Datingportale im Internet echt sch####. Dann ist das Singlewandern in der Südpfalz genau das Richtige.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CG1ZL_0bbP4Zdm00

Smartphone Photography Workshop

San Saba, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 215 East Wallace Street, San Saba, TX 76877

A workshop to help you get the best photos using your smartphone. Tips and tricks, critiques and Q&A session.

Learn More

Comments / 0

San Saba Dispatch

San Saba Dispatch

San Saba, TX
15
Followers
209
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With San Saba Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lampasas, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Saba, TX
Government
Lampasas, TX
Government
City
San Saba, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advanced Ga#Sun Nov 11#Putters Gutters#Q A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy