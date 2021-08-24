Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glasgow, MT

Glasgow calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Glasgow News Watch
Glasgow News Watch
 7 days ago

(GLASGOW, MT) Glasgow has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Glasgow area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Lb9J_0bbP4XsK00

Venturing Weekend

Nashua, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

All Montana Venturers are invited to this end of summer celebration! Meet Venturers from around Montana, reconnect with old friends and meet new ones while enjoying a variety of Venturing...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WEraA_0bbP4XsK00

Terms of Endearment

Fort Peck, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 201 Missouri Ave, Fort Peck, MT

Based on the novel by Pulitzer Prize winning author Larry McMurtry, as challenges test the resilience of a mother-daughter relationship, this bittersweet and touching ‘drama-comedy’ captures the...

Learn More

Lose the Luggage: Women's Conference 2021

Glasgow, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 1220 10th Street North, Glasgow, MT 59230

Make plans now to attend a Saturday full of encouragement, worship, food, and friends!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Glasgow News Watch

Glasgow News Watch

Glasgow, MT
14
Followers
218
Post
933
Views
ABOUT

With Glasgow News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glasgow, MT
State
Montana State
City
Fort Peck, MT
Local
Montana Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Mcmurtry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

Live events coming up in Oakland

1. Wellness Fridays for Educators, Hosted by Mills College School of Education; 2. Alameda Farmers Market; 3. 2 Hour Forest Bathing Walk; 4. 4 Day Sacred Medicines Celebration Retreat; 5. 8th Grade Welcome Back to School Picnic;
PoliticsRecorder

Publicize your fall event in the Valley Guide calendar

Does your group or town have an event planned for this fall? This could be church suppers, library events, club events, fall festivals, holiday bazaars — anything that’s open to the public and that happens between Sept. 15 and Thanksgiving. Publicize them for free in the Fall Valley Guide calendar. Email complete details about your event to charris@recorder.com. Photos are welcome. Deadline: Aug. 30.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Shambhala Music Festival shares dates for 2022 installment

Shambhala Music Festival has finally divulged dates for its 2022 event, taking place in the remarkable Salmo, British Columbia on July 22 through 25. After cancelling the 2020 and 2021 editions of the unique festival event, Shambhala attendees both old and new are overjoyed for the family reunion set for next year. As reported via social media, any tickets and lodging packages purchased for the 2021 installment will rollover into 2022, with no additional action required from ticket-holders. There is also the option to transfer tickets to a future year via the festival’s Transfer Form, allotting plenty of time for attendees to make a decision.
Hopkinsville, KYKentucky New Era

The Lights Out Festival

Despite the periodic rain showers over the weekend, Casey Jones Distillery had another successful turnout this year at the annual Lights Out Festival. Peg Hays, the Founder of Casey Jones Distillery, said the event was “such a blessing.”. “It seemed as if the rain evaporated for the two guest performances,”...
MusicColumbian

‘Unmute us’: Marchers demand return of Dutch music festivals

AMSTERDAM — Dutch music fans have been banned for months from going to large-scale festivals due to coronavirus restrictions. On Saturday, the festivals came to them. Hundreds of performers and festival organizers held marches through six Dutch cities on Saturday to protest what they argue are unfair restrictions that have forced the cancellation of summer music festivals and other events.
Public Healthactionnewsnow.com

The ongoing pandemic has halted these concerts and festivals

Just when we thought live music was coming back, there's been a pause. With the Delta variant stretching the pandemic out even further around the world, concert tours and festivals have once again been postponed or canceled -- the latest being the planned world tour of K-pop superstar group, BTS.
Rochester, NYRochester Business Journal

Fringe Festival lineup announced

The 10th annual KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival will include more than 425 in-person and online performances and events this year, show organizers said this week. The event will run from Sept. 14 through Sept. 25 and include events ranging from comedy to dance to multidisciplinary shows. Tickets and full lineup are available at rochesterfringe.com. “We are thrilled ...
FestivalPosted by
XL Country 100.7

My Very First Headwaters Country Jam Festival! I’m SO Excited!

Today starts my first day as a Headwaters Country Jam Festival goer! Now, anyone that knows me knows how much I absolutely LOVE live music and live country music with amazing artists, well this is like a little dream come true! The only issue I am having is wondering what type of footwear I should plan to wear! It's been raining so I am thinking some sort of boot? I am trying to grow my knowledge of good cowboy boots, but I will need to speak to the experts about that!
Musicyoursun.com

Sun Events announces concert season

After the past 18 months of limited live entertainment, Sun Events is excited to announce a full season of upcoming top-tier tribute concerts and nationally recognized entertainment coming to Venice and Punta Gorda. As the entertainment industry slowly returns to its previous state before COVID-19, Sun Events is thrilled to...
MusicKLFY.com

Festival cancellations impacting local musicians

Since the Coronavirus pandemic began, no family in our local music scene has taken COVID 19 more serious then Steve riley. Riley’s wife has multiple sclerosis. As the world opened back up this Spring, Riley began to book dates for his band this Fall. The Mamou Playboys and the newly formed Riley Family Band had ten shows booked between now and the holidays. That number now stands at two.
FestivalArkansas Online

ACANSA Arts Festival postponed until March 2022 due to virus

The ACANSA Arts Festival of the South has been postponed until March because of the regional resurgence of covid-19, Executive Director Dillon Hupp announced Tuesday. The 2020 festival was canceled because of the number of covid-19 cases, too. More than a dozen performing arts groups or solo artists were scheduled...
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

The Garrison announces ALIVE concert series

The Garrison is pleased to announce ALIVE, a live music series featuring Canadian acts, celebrating the return to live events. Beginning September 29, the series will host 16 shows extending into March 2022, featuring performances by Cadence Weapon, Witch Prophet, Corridor, Dorothea Paas, Odonis Odonis and more. All acts will be joined by local support and will have a ticketed price of $5 with all proceeds going to the Unison Benevolent Fund and the AMY Project (Artists Mentoring Youth) .
Musicwashingtonnewsday.com

From Woodstock to Coachella, these are 47 photos of historic music festivals.

From Woodstock to Coachella, these are 47 photos of historic music festivals. The first known festivals date back to ancient Greece, well before Woodstock and Coachella. Competitions in drama, poetry, music, and athletics were held to honor the gods. The Greeks held the Dionysus Festival, which featured tragedies and comedies, to commemorate Dionysus, the God of Wine and Ecstasy. These festivals featured well-known Greek playwrights like as Sophocles, Euripides, and Aristophanes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy