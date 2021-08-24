Glasgow calendar: Events coming up

(GLASGOW, MT) Glasgow has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Glasgow area:

Venturing Weekend Nashua, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

All Montana Venturers are invited to this end of summer celebration! Meet Venturers from around Montana, reconnect with old friends and meet new ones while enjoying a variety of Venturing...

Terms of Endearment Fort Peck, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 201 Missouri Ave, Fort Peck, MT

Based on the novel by Pulitzer Prize winning author Larry McMurtry, as challenges test the resilience of a mother-daughter relationship, this bittersweet and touching ‘drama-comedy’ captures the...

Lose the Luggage: Women's Conference 2021 Glasgow, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 1220 10th Street North, Glasgow, MT 59230

Make plans now to attend a Saturday full of encouragement, worship, food, and friends!