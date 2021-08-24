Sutton calendar: What's coming up
(SUTTON, WV) Live events are lining up on the Sutton calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sutton:
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM
Address: Buffalo Creek Rd, Clay, WV
In 2011 come see the outdoor drama SOLOMON'S SECRET. The dates are Sept 9,10,16,17,23,24. Beginning at 8 PM bring a chair. Bleachers will be available the last two weeks. Native Am crafts, food...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:15 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 940 Resort Dr, Roanoke, WV
Join us on Tuesdays at The Palmer Course for Locals League! This weekly 4-person, 9-hole scramble is open to everyone including locals, season passholders, resort guests and resort employees. We...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Address: 239 Co Rte 15/9 Rd, Sutton, WV
I am Hostess of Central WV Pagan Pride Come Join the Fun
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 45 Winery Road, Summersville, WV 26651
September 17th & 18th, 2021 Get Barefoot & Have a Good Time!
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: Salmon Run Road, Summersville, WV 26651
The weekly Summersville Run Group invites you to a run and paddle evening at Summersville Lake Salmon Run at 6pm. RSVPs required.
