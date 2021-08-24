Live events Dover Foxcroft — what’s coming up

(DOVER FOXCROFT, ME) Dover Foxcroft has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Dover Foxcroft area:

Planet Camp! Etna, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 77 Stage Rd, Etna, ME

Planet Camp Day: $111 Join Grace Harrington Murdoch for an immersion into Astrology, storytelling and more. Grace has revamped Planet Camp, offering a new and fresh version of exploring Astrology...

Intermediate Drawing - Adult Group Sangerville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Join Artist and Instructor Tracey Padron, owner of EFT Studios. She will instruct this four week course for drawing enthusiasts that have surpassed the beginner stage and are looking to amplify...

Northern Light Health Ride & Apply Event Guilford, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 3 Park St, Guilford, ME

Northern Light Health Virtual Career Fair Thank you for your interest in a career with Northern Light Health, and for registering for our Virtual Career fair. We are looking forward to your...

Graveside service Greenbush, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Here is Orman David Fowler’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. Family and friends must say goodbye to...

Bartlettyarns Weekly Special — Maine Yarn Cruise Harmony, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 20 Water St, Harmony, ME

Bartlettyarns Farm Blend Roving’s ½ Pound Packages. Buy 6/Get 1 FREE! Limited to stock on hand and retail sales only.