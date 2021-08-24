Milbank events calendar

(MILBANK, SD) Live events are lining up on the Milbank calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Milbank:

Fiddles and Friends - Watertown Watertown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 100 E Kemp Ave Suite A, Watertown, SD

Join fiddlers Kenny Putnam, Tom Schafer, and Owen DeJong and their friends, Boyd Bristow, Mike Conner, Nick Schwebach, Al Remund and Larry Roher, with special guest Kaija Bonde from East of...

Grades 7-12 Jackbox Games Watertown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 160 6th St NE, Watertown, SD

Join us while we play Jackbox games! Phones are needed.

Eclipse at Lake Traverse Resort | Outdoor Show Browns Valley, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 11854 Lake Rd, Browns Valley, MN

Eclipse will be performing at Lake Traverse Resort on Aug 28th, 2021. Show starts at 9:00! Eclipse is a longtime working band, playing shows throughout the Midwest. The band and crew bring live...

LesMills BodyPump Watertown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:10 AM

Address: 1515, 15th Street Northeast, Watertown, SD

BodyPump is a 60 minute barbell based class that takes traditional weight room exercises and moves them to a group fitness setting. A safe, effective and fun total body workout! Energizing music...

Fall Market 2021 Watertown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 45648 164th St, Watertown, SD

Mark your calendars for August 29th and round up your friends! Come grab a drink, eat some lunch and shop your hearts out with our amazing vendors! All are vintage, junk, hand picked, or homemade...