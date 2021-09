Burns calendar: Events coming up

(BURNS, OR) Burns is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Burns:

Harney County Soil and Water Conservation District Burns, OR

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 67826A OR-205, Burns, OR

Harney Soil & Water Conservation District (HSWCD) will hold a regular board meeting on Thursday, from noon to 2:30 pm at the EOARC Conference room locatedat 67826 Hwy 205, Burns. Items to be...

BINGO Burns, OR

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 118 N Broadway Ave, Burns, OR

BINGO at the Burns Elks Lodge every Tuesday at 6pm. Open to the public Doors open at 5pm.

Narcotics Anonmous Burns, OR

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Narcotics Anonymous meets every Thursday at 6 pm at LIFE, 74 S Alvord in Burns

Pottery Open Studio at Frontier Art Center Burns, OR

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 484 N Broadway Ave, Burns, OR

Come to Pottery Open Studio at the Frontier Art Center every Thursday. All ages and experience welcome. Practice your craft, or try your hand at pinch pots, coil pots, constructing with slabs, or...