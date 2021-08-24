Coming soon: Manila events

(MANILA, AR) Manila is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Manila:

Charcuterie Brunch Make & Take Paragould, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 113 W Main St, Paragould, AR

Have fun making Brunch boards that you'll get to take home with you on a beautiful 7"-8", thick wooden board.

Joy for the Journey Women's Conference Lake City, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

WOMEN'S CONFERENCE (Ages 18+) WEBSITE: https://bit.ly/36HN0Ii REGISTER TODAY: bit.ly/3ifRuLA GUEST SPEAKERS: My Sister & Me Ministries BREAKOUT SESSIONS: PRAYING WITH JOY: Michelle Davis SERVING...

Firearm Safety Blytheville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 2501 S Division St, Blytheville, AR

Learn proper gun handling to promote firearm safety while developing marksmanship. The course includes instruction on the safety & operation of guns, plus hands-on training at the firing range...

Daves Dawg House (Full Band) Paragould, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 310 S Pruett St, Paragould, AR

Daves Dawg House (Full Band) at Dave's DAWG HOUSE, 310 South Pruett St, Paragould, AR 72450, Paragould, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 08:00 pm

Wilson Wine Experience: Wines of Burgundy Wilson, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 2 North Jefferson Street, Wilson, AR 72395

Burgundy produces some of the finest wines in the world. Explore the nuances of the region in the fun, educational and interactive tasting