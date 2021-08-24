Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asia

Coming soon: Manila events

Posted by 
Manila News Watch
Manila News Watch
 7 days ago

(MANILA, AR) Manila is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Manila:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OAPRl_0bbP4Isf00

Charcuterie Brunch Make & Take

Paragould, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 113 W Main St, Paragould, AR

Have fun making Brunch boards that you'll get to take home with you on a beautiful 7"-8", thick wooden board.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QSzlT_0bbP4Isf00

Joy for the Journey Women's Conference

Lake City, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

WOMEN'S CONFERENCE (Ages 18+) WEBSITE: https://bit.ly/36HN0Ii REGISTER TODAY: bit.ly/3ifRuLA GUEST SPEAKERS: My Sister & Me Ministries BREAKOUT SESSIONS: PRAYING WITH JOY: Michelle Davis SERVING...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1prvxL_0bbP4Isf00

Firearm Safety

Blytheville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 2501 S Division St, Blytheville, AR

Learn proper gun handling to promote firearm safety while developing marksmanship. The course includes instruction on the safety & operation of guns, plus hands-on training at the firing range...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25LcnG_0bbP4Isf00

Daves Dawg House (Full Band)

Paragould, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 310 S Pruett St, Paragould, AR

Daves Dawg House (Full Band) at Dave's DAWG HOUSE, 310 South Pruett St, Paragould, AR 72450, Paragould, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 08:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ogjsu_0bbP4Isf00

Wilson Wine Experience: Wines of Burgundy

Wilson, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 2 North Jefferson Street, Wilson, AR 72395

Burgundy produces some of the finest wines in the world. Explore the nuances of the region in the fun, educational and interactive tasting

Learn More

Comments / 0

Manila News Watch

Manila News Watch

Manila, AR
31
Followers
239
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Manila News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Live Events#Ar Learn#Dawg House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy