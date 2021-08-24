Cancel
Walsenburg, CO

Walsenburg calendar: Events coming up

Walsenburg News Watch
 7 days ago

(WALSENBURG, CO) Walsenburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Walsenburg:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mrZuq_0bbP4Hzw00

Back to School/Meet and Greet

Trinidad, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2124 Freedom Rd, Trinidad, CO

Back to School/Meet and Greet is on Facebook. To connect with Back to School/Meet and Greet, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dsN2o_0bbP4Hzw00

Church in the Mountains

Rye, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Park Rd, Rye, CO

Join us as we head to Rye Mountain Park to have church on August 29, 2021! We we will worship together and then fellowship with food and a corn hole tournament!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c8y7a_0bbP4Hzw00

Trinidad, CO Concealed Carry Class

Trinidad, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 3130 Santa Fe Trail, #Drive, Trinidad, CO 81082

This concealed carry class fulfills the training requirements set forth in section 18-12-203 of the Colorado State firearms statute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YyFb7_0bbP4Hzw00

What We Have Become Tour

Trinidad, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 125 N. Chestnut St., Trinidad, CO 81082

The masked men of the progressive metal band Infinite Conscious will be touring through CO in support of their new album What We Have Become

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ut11s_0bbP4Hzw00

The Claudettes

La Veta, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 300 S Main St, La Veta, CO

The Claudettes fuse Chicago piano blues with the full-throttle energy of rockabilly and punk and the sultrinessof ’60s soul to write a thrilling new chapter in American roots music. Johnny Iguana...

Walsenburg, CO
