Walsenburg calendar: Events coming up

(WALSENBURG, CO) Walsenburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Walsenburg:

Back to School/Meet and Greet Trinidad, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2124 Freedom Rd, Trinidad, CO

Church in the Mountains Rye, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Park Rd, Rye, CO

Join us as we head to Rye Mountain Park to have church on August 29, 2021! We we will worship together and then fellowship with food and a corn hole tournament!

Trinidad, CO Concealed Carry Class Trinidad, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 3130 Santa Fe Trail, #Drive, Trinidad, CO 81082

This concealed carry class fulfills the training requirements set forth in section 18-12-203 of the Colorado State firearms statute.

What We Have Become Tour Trinidad, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 125 N. Chestnut St., Trinidad, CO 81082

The masked men of the progressive metal band Infinite Conscious will be touring through CO in support of their new album What We Have Become

The Claudettes La Veta, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 300 S Main St, La Veta, CO

The Claudettes fuse Chicago piano blues with the full-throttle energy of rockabilly and punk and the sultrinessof ’60s soul to write a thrilling new chapter in American roots music. Johnny Iguana...