Scottville calendar: Events coming up

(SCOTTVILLE, MI) Scottville is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Scottville:

Glass Bead Workshop Ludington, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 107 S Harrison St, Ludington, MI

Meredith Hanson will instruct students on the basics of glass bead making (also known as lamp work beads) using MAP gas during this two part workshop (Tuesdays Aug. 24 and Aug. 31 from 6-8 p.m...

Family Fun Car Show Custer, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 2022 State St, Custer, MI

Charity car show and cruise. Have a nice car, come and show it off. Like nice cars, come out and show your kids. Food and beverage is available. Silent auction and 50/50. Games and music...

2022 Miss Ludington Area Scholarship Program Ludington, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 107 South Harrison Street, Ludington, MI 49431

Join us in crowing our next Miss Ludington Area! An official preliminary to Miss Michigan and Miss America.

CLUE Auditions Scottville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 3000 N Stiles Rd, Scottville, MI

October 2021, WSCC Theater Department will bring the quirky whodunnit Clue to Center Stage Theater! Are you the perfect Miss Scarlet or Colonel Mustard? Maybe you'd like to be part of the crew...

River Clean Up Trip Scottville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 701 S Scottville Rd, Scottville, MI

On the last Sunday of the month we give away 4 free kayak rentals (and free transportation if you have your own) to those willing to collect trash from the river! Experience is necessary! Serious...