Ballinger, TX

Live events Ballinger — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Ballinger Bulletin
 7 days ago

(BALLINGER, TX) Live events are coming to Ballinger.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ballinger:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sw2p8_0bbP491N00

Data Analytics Classroom Training in San Angelo, TX

San Angelo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 12 E Twohig Ave, San Angelo, TX

Description Course Description: The Data Analysis Boot Camp equips candidates with the knowledge, techniques and models to transform data into usable insights for making business decisions. The...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oxXlb_0bbP491N00

Endocrinology (San Angelo)

San Angelo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1002 S Abe St #B, San Angelo, TX

Cook Children's endocrinology team treats infants, children and teens with conditions that are caused by or affect the hormonal balance of the body. We understand the importance of working...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f1X8O_0bbP491N00

Friday Night Live featuring From A to Z

San Angelo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2412 College Hills Blvd, San Angelo, TX

Live music from a fantastic duo! You don't wanna miss this one!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xAcUM_0bbP491N00

Coleman Farmers Market

Coleman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 100 W Live Oak St, Coleman, TX

Season: Summer Market Hours: May - September, 2021Saturdays, 9:00am - 12:00pm Location: 100 West Live Oak Street

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q2eIy_0bbP491N00

Christy Patton @ RLV Coleman

Coleman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 411 S Commercial Ave, Coleman, TX

Peaceful Acoustic Music in growing downtown Coleman. Tasting room is family friendly. Reservations recommended for large groups.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Ballinger, TX
ABOUT

With Ballinger Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

