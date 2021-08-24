What’s up Oneill: Local events calendar

(ONEILL, NE) Live events are lining up on the Oneill calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Oneill area:

Santee Community Farmers Market Niobrara, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 53142 NE-12, Niobrara, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021Saturdays, 9 am - 11 am Location: Ohiya parking lot, 52946 Hwy 12

Sip & Paint Jar Party Oneill, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 409 East Adams Street, O'Neill, NE 68763

Bring your own jar of alcohol or beverage of choice. We will provide jars of paint and alcohol inks for you to kick back and have fun.

MONTGOMERY OBITUARY — Creighton Community Radio Creighton, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Funeral services for Francis G. Montgomery, age 97, of Creighton, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. Reverend Kip Tyler will officiate...

Ohiya Casino & Resort Senior Tuesdays Niobrara, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 53142 NE-12, Niobrara, NE

Players 45 years and older will receive a FREE ice cream cone at Ohiya Casino on Tuesdays and can also play to win $20 in Free Play!