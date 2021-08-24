Cancel
Blanding, UT

Live events Blanding — what’s coming up

Blanding Daily
 7 days ago

(BLANDING, UT) Blanding has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Blanding:

2022 Abajo Enduro

Monticello, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 265 North Main Street, Monticello, UT 84535

This epic two-day, three stage enduro takes place in a hidden enclave of Utah's best kept secret we call the Abajo Mountains of SE Utah.

Industry Certification: CPR & First Aid Certification

Blanding, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 857 North 300 West, Blanding, UT 84511

Industry Certification provides career training, professional development. and continuing education to develop a qualified workforce.

Graveside service

Blanding, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Here is Marian Penny Hayes’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. Family and friends must say goodbye to...

With Blanding Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

