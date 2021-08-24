Live events Blanding — what’s coming up
(BLANDING, UT) Blanding has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Blanding:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 265 North Main Street, Monticello, UT 84535
This epic two-day, three stage enduro takes place in a hidden enclave of Utah's best kept secret we call the Abajo Mountains of SE Utah.
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Address: 857 North 300 West, Blanding, UT 84511
Industry Certification provides career training, professional development. and continuing education to develop a qualified workforce.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM
