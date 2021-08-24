Cherokee Village calendar: Coming events

(CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR) Cherokee Village is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cherokee Village:

Motown & More West Plains, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 110 St Louis St, West Plains, MO

The Best of Motown and More are coming to the West Plains Civic Center Theater at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021. This dynamic group … More

Critical Race Theory Exposed with Dr. Mary Byrne – West Plains, MO West Plains, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 204 E Main St, West Plains, MO

Concerned Women for America (CWA) of Missouri invites you to an important educational presentation, “Critical Race Theory Exposed” by Mary Bryne, Ed.D. Dr. Byrne’s presentation will explain how...

Smart Start: Developing a Successful Business West Plains, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Do you dream of starting your own business, but don’t know where to begin? How do you validate your startup idea before you quit you day job? What chance does your idea have of being profitable...

Visitation Pocahontas, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 400 N Thomasville Ave, Pocahontas, AR

Here is Thomas McDonald’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Thomas McDonald of Jonesboro, Arkansas, born in Lake City, Arkansas...

Pranayama △ Joy of Breathing Cherokee Village, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: When did you last connect to your Soul?, Chesapeake, VI 72529

Free Online Breathwork Class. Unlock the benefits of Joy of Breathing. Awaken a conscious connection with your body, mind, heart and spirit.