Live events Fort Kent — what’s coming up

(FORT KENT, ME) Fort Kent is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fort Kent:

Take It Outside Adult Series - Eagle Lake Sporting Camps Caribou, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 55 Bennett Dr, Caribou, ME

Take It Outside Adult Series for area residents 18 and over. Outings and Classes to Help Adults "Fall" into Shape.... Registration TBA August 24 – Eagle Lake Sporting Camps, $40 lunch included...

Caribou Public Library – Middle/High School Book Club Caribou, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 30 High St, Caribou, ME

You can participate in person, socially distanced and wearing a mask, OR we also provide a Zoom link for at home participation. FMI: Call Caribou Public Library at 493-4214.



Rayno Cote Memorial Tournament Portage Lake, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 98 Country Club Ave, Portage Lake, ME

Rayno Cote Memorial Tournament is on Facebook. To connect with Rayno Cote Memorial Tournament, join Facebook today.

Mass of Christian Burial Frenchville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 448 US-1, Frenchville, ME

Here is Gerard Dumais’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Gerard Dumais (Frenchville, Maine), who passed away on August...

End of Summer Rest and Reset Portage, Portage Lake, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Hewes Brook Rd, Portage, ME

Women's wilderness retreat at Red River Camps in Deboullie Township, Maine. A chance to unplug from the everyday and be in true wilderness. This is your opportunity to rest your body and mind...