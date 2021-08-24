Eagar events calendar
(EAGAR, AZ) Eagar has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Eagar area:
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM
Address: 2408 East White Mountain Boulevard, Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ 85935
Roger Clyne & PH Naffah bring their stories, truths and lies to the outdoor stage at The Lion's Den. Justin Hitson & Southbound open.
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Address: 13A E White Mountain Blvd, Lakeside, AZ
Special Budget Board meeting. Newly elected board members are to attend.
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Address: 180-260 Ignacio Dr, Eagar, AZ
1200 miles of trails, Trail rides, ATV rodeo, vendors, cookout, music and cowboy poets and more. On Saturday, , there will be several events and activities open to the public at not cost: 9 a.m...
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 123 for attendees only, Lakeside, AZ 85929
Three days of meditation and peaceful self-reflection in the pines.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Address: Greer, AZ
Enter the August 2021: VSWC Field trial online and pay with a credit card or create pre-filled entry forms for free and mail them yourself.
