Eagar events calendar

(EAGAR, AZ) Eagar has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Eagar area:

Roger Clyne & PH Naffah Duo with Justin Hitson and Southbound Pinetop, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 2408 East White Mountain Boulevard, Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ 85935

Roger Clyne & PH Naffah bring their stories, truths and lies to the outdoor stage at The Lion's Den. Justin Hitson & Southbound open.

HCAA Board Meeting — High Country Art Association Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 13A E White Mountain Blvd, Lakeside, AZ

Special Budget Board meeting. Newly elected board members are to attend.

Arizona ATV Outlaw Trail Jamboree Eagar, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 180-260 Ignacio Dr, Eagar, AZ

1200 miles of trails, Trail rides, ATV rodeo, vendors, cookout, music and cowboy poets and more. On Saturday, , there will be several events and activities open to the public at not cost: 9 a.m...

"Be Still and Know" Meditation Retreat October 2021 Lakeside, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 123 for attendees only, Lakeside, AZ 85929

Three days of meditation and peaceful self-reflection in the pines.

August 2021: VSWC Field trial Greer, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: Greer, AZ

Enter the August 2021: VSWC Field trial online and pay with a credit card or create pre-filled entry forms for free and mail them yourself.