Eagar, AZ

Eagar events calendar

Eagar Voice
 7 days ago

(EAGAR, AZ) Eagar has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Eagar area:

Roger Clyne & PH Naffah Duo with Justin Hitson and Southbound

Pinetop, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 2408 East White Mountain Boulevard, Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ 85935

Roger Clyne & PH Naffah bring their stories, truths and lies to the outdoor stage at The Lion's Den. Justin Hitson & Southbound open.

HCAA Board Meeting — High Country Art Association

Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 13A E White Mountain Blvd, Lakeside, AZ

Special Budget Board meeting. Newly elected board members are to attend.

Arizona ATV Outlaw Trail Jamboree

Eagar, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 180-260 Ignacio Dr, Eagar, AZ

1200 miles of trails, Trail rides, ATV rodeo, vendors, cookout, music and cowboy poets and more. On Saturday, , there will be several events and activities open to the public at not cost: 9 a.m...

"Be Still and Know" Meditation Retreat October 2021

Lakeside, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 123 for attendees only, Lakeside, AZ 85929

Three days of meditation and peaceful self-reflection in the pines.

August 2021: VSWC Field trial

Greer, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: Greer, AZ

Enter the August 2021: VSWC Field trial online and pay with a credit card or create pre-filled entry forms for free and mail them yourself.

ABOUT

With Eagar Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

