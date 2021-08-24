Live events coming up in Falls City

(FALLS CITY, NE) Live events are lining up on the Falls City calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Falls City:

St. Joseph’s Table Auburn, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1101 J St, Auburn, NE

Hosted by Catholic Social Services and St. Joseph Tabernacle. Open to everyone, no cost or donation requested.



William Ferguson, Tenor Brownville, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 126 Atlantic St, Brownville, NE

American tenor William Ferguson is a versatile artist whose repertoire ranges from early baroque to contemporary music and musical theatre. the program will span several languages and genres—from...

BEER PONG TOURNAMENT! Tarkio, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 119 N 3rd St, Tarkio, MO

Beer Pong Tournament! Sign ups at the bar by August 16th! Bracket will be out August 21st!

Mr. Sinister Shubert, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Come help Tina celebrate the big 5-0 with Mr. Sinister. The best hairband songs of the 80s and 90s and everything else that rocks! To quote Z92 back in the day - if it’s too loud, you’re too old...

Auburn Summer Sounds Concert Series with Pony Creek Auburn, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Becoming a favorite summer tradition, enjoy a variety of FREE family-friendly concerts in Auburn's historic Legion Memorial Park. Auburn's Summer Sounds Concert Series brings a fabulous lineup of...