Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Falls City, NE

Live events coming up in Falls City

Posted by 
Falls City Daily
Falls City Daily
 7 days ago

(FALLS CITY, NE) Live events are lining up on the Falls City calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Falls City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A5WQb_0bbP3zDV00

St. Joseph’s Table

Auburn, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1101 J St, Auburn, NE

Hosted by Catholic Social Services and St. Joseph Tabernacle. Open to everyone, no cost or donation requested.\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bla2m_0bbP3zDV00

William Ferguson, Tenor

Brownville, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 126 Atlantic St, Brownville, NE

American tenor William Ferguson is a versatile artist whose repertoire ranges from early baroque to contemporary music and musical theatre. the program will span several languages and genres—from...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14KBXw_0bbP3zDV00

BEER PONG TOURNAMENT!

Tarkio, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 119 N 3rd St, Tarkio, MO

Beer Pong Tournament! Sign ups at the bar by August 16th! Bracket will be out August 21st!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0avKiJ_0bbP3zDV00

Mr. Sinister

Shubert, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Come help Tina celebrate the big 5-0 with Mr. Sinister. The best hairband songs of the 80s and 90s and everything else that rocks! To quote Z92 back in the day - if it’s too loud, you’re too old...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3392E4_0bbP3zDV00

Auburn Summer Sounds Concert Series with Pony Creek

Auburn, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Becoming a favorite summer tradition, enjoy a variety of FREE family-friendly concerts in Auburn's historic Legion Memorial Park. Auburn's Summer Sounds Concert Series brings a fabulous lineup of...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Falls City Daily

Falls City Daily

Falls City, NE
34
Followers
222
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Falls City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brownville, NE
Falls City, NE
Government
City
Falls City, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Auburn, NE
Auburn, NE
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Falls#Live Events#Ne Hosted#Catholic Social Services#Ne American#Mo Beer Pong Tournament#Bracket
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy