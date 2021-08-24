Cancel
Spicer, MN

Spicer calendar: Events coming up

(SPICER, MN) Spicer is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Spicer:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s4xR8_0bbP3yKm00

Bloody Mary Cruise

Spicer, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 159 Lake Ave S, Spicer, MN

BLOODY MARY CRUISE SCHEDULE: May 29 June 5, 12, 19, 26 July 2, 10, 17, 24, 31 August 7, 14, 21, 28 These cruises are from 11am-1pm. The boat is docked at Zorbaz on Green Lake. Menu: (2 hour...

Fajita/Margarita Cruise

Spicer, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 159 Lake Ave S, Spicer, MN

FAJITA/MARGARITA CRUISE SCHEDULE: June 2, 9, 16, 23 - All start at 7pm June 30 - at 4:30pm & 7pm July 1, 16 - All start at 7pm July 7, 14, 21, 28 - at 4:30pm & 7pm August 4, 11 - both at 7pm...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HCJLz_0bbP3yKm00

Coffee & Conversation

Spicer, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 217 Hillcrest Ave, Spicer, MN

Coffee and pastries will be served. FREE WILL DONATION APPRECIATED.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cDeES_0bbP3yKm00

Tuesday Night Drawing Club

New London, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 101 South Main St S, New London, MN

Tuesday Night Drawing Club at greenwater garage + gallery On Tuesdays we inspire each other while we learn the fundamentals of a continued drawing practice. Over the course of the summer we’ll...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KHYSa_0bbP3yKm00

Boy Scout Troop 228 75th Anniversary

New London, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Boy Scout Troop 228 of New London will celebrate its 75th anniversary at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29 at the Boy Scout Hut, located next to Peace Lutheran Church in New London.The event includes a...

