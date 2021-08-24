Coming soon: Connell events

(CONNELL, WA) Connell has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Connell:

Director Area 11 Regional Meeting - Prescott Prescott, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 207 South A Street, Prescott, WA 99348

Connect with school directors from your area and hear the latest from WSSDA regarding hot topics impacting school districts.

Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo Pasco, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Tickets for the Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo go on sale at 8 a.m. Monday, June 14. Reserved concert tickets (Trace Adkins, Nelly, Foghat, Seether, Plain White T’s), Demolition Derby tickets and...

Kitchen Takeover by Blacky's Smoken' Sweet Othello, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 335 S Broadway Ave, Othello, WA

The Kitchen Takeover is back! We also have a new BBQ vendor in town. What better way to promote their business than invite them to come and run the show at Ironworks! We will have yummy BBQ by...

VOLUNTEER - Pat Barrett / Kennewick, WA Pasco, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 1800 North Road 72, Pasco, WA 99301

Come help Food for the Hungry in their efforts to end human poverty! Volunteers get to see the show for free!

EW Academy Surf - Donation Drive Pasco, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Address: 6403 Burden Blvd, Pasco, WA

Hosting a Goodwill of the Columbia donation drive! Drop your donations at the address on the event to help this organization. Here's how it works ... 1. Get a sack 2. Pack it with clothing or...