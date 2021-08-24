Cancel
Connell, WA

Coming soon: Connell events

Connell News Flash
 7 days ago

(CONNELL, WA) Connell has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Connell:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mCa9C_0bbP3s2Q00

Director Area 11 Regional Meeting - Prescott

Prescott, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 207 South A Street, Prescott, WA 99348

Connect with school directors from your area and hear the latest from WSSDA regarding hot topics impacting school districts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UY4A1_0bbP3s2Q00

Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo

Pasco, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Tickets for the Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo go on sale at 8 a.m. Monday, June 14. Reserved concert tickets (Trace Adkins, Nelly, Foghat, Seether, Plain White T’s), Demolition Derby tickets and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4003Wh_0bbP3s2Q00

Kitchen Takeover by Blacky's Smoken' Sweet

Othello, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 335 S Broadway Ave, Othello, WA

The Kitchen Takeover is back! We also have a new BBQ vendor in town. What better way to promote their business than invite them to come and run the show at Ironworks! We will have yummy BBQ by...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ImRUy_0bbP3s2Q00

VOLUNTEER - Pat Barrett / Kennewick, WA

Pasco, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 1800 North Road 72, Pasco, WA 99301

Come help Food for the Hungry in their efforts to end human poverty! Volunteers get to see the show for free!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O7SbI_0bbP3s2Q00

EW Academy Surf - Donation Drive

Pasco, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Address: 6403 Burden Blvd, Pasco, WA

Hosting a Goodwill of the Columbia donation drive! Drop your donations at the address on the event to help this organization. Here's how it works ... 1. Get a sack 2. Pack it with clothing or...

Connell News Flash

Connell, WA
With Connell News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

