Live events on the horizon in Glenwood

(GLENWOOD, AR) Glenwood is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Glenwood area:

Howard County Farmers' Market Nashville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 110 S Washington St, Nashville, AR

Season: Summer Market Hours: May - September, 2021Fridays, 7AM - 11AMLocation: 110 South Washington Street

Sarah for Governor Boat Parade and Lake Rally Mount Ida, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 994 Mountain Harbor Road, Mount Ida, AR 71957

Calling all boats to join the Sarah for Governor Boat Parade and Lake Rally!

4th Annual Hot Springs Baseball Weekend Hot Springs, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 134 Convention Blvd, Hot Springs, AR

HOT SPRINGS BASEBALL WEEKEND - AUGUST 27-28, 2021 SCHEDULE OF EVENTS HOT SPRINGS CONVENTION CENTER Friday, August 27 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm - Sneak Preview Tours of Majestic Park and a Game of Catch...

Scenic Lake Tour Mountain Pine, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 5451 Mountain Pine Rd, Mountain Pine, AR

Enjoy a leisurely boat ride with a park interpreter as you explore the wildlife, history, and geology found on Lake Ouachita. Seating is limited, so make sure to make reservations and pay at the...

Summer Science Smash at Mid-America Science Museum Hot Springs, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 500 Mid America Blvd, Hot Springs, AR

This year's Summer Science Smash is going to be the most Smashing back to school summer celebration yet! Join Mid-America Science Museum for it's annual end of summer day of messy science fun at...