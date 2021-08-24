Cancel
Glenwood, AR

Live events on the horizon in Glenwood

Posted by 
Glenwood Post
Glenwood Post
 7 days ago

(GLENWOOD, AR) Glenwood is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Glenwood area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HTrbB_0bbP3r9h00

Howard County Farmers' Market

Nashville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 110 S Washington St, Nashville, AR

Season: Summer Market Hours: May - September, 2021Fridays, 7AM - 11AMLocation: 110 South Washington Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17mRa3_0bbP3r9h00

Sarah for Governor Boat Parade and Lake Rally

Mount Ida, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 994 Mountain Harbor Road, Mount Ida, AR 71957

Calling all boats to join the Sarah for Governor Boat Parade and Lake Rally!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOYIf_0bbP3r9h00

4th Annual Hot Springs Baseball Weekend

Hot Springs, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 134 Convention Blvd, Hot Springs, AR

HOT SPRINGS BASEBALL WEEKEND - AUGUST 27-28, 2021 SCHEDULE OF EVENTS HOT SPRINGS CONVENTION CENTER Friday, August 27 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm - Sneak Preview Tours of Majestic Park and a Game of Catch...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OVeL7_0bbP3r9h00

Scenic Lake Tour

Mountain Pine, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 5451 Mountain Pine Rd, Mountain Pine, AR

Enjoy a leisurely boat ride with a park interpreter as you explore the wildlife, history, and geology found on Lake Ouachita. Seating is limited, so make sure to make reservations and pay at the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VaS48_0bbP3r9h00

Summer Science Smash at Mid-America Science Museum

Hot Springs, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 500 Mid America Blvd, Hot Springs, AR

This year's Summer Science Smash is going to be the most Smashing back to school summer celebration yet! Join Mid-America Science Museum for it's annual end of summer day of messy science fun at...

Glenwood Post

Glenwood Post

Glenwood, AR
With Glenwood Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

