Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Linn, MO

Live events Linn — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Linn Dispatch
Linn Dispatch
 7 days ago

(LINN, MO) Linn is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Linn area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xujGQ_0bbP3okk00

Linn Knights of Columbus Meeting

Linn, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

The Linn Knights of Columbus meets on the first Tuesday of the Month in Notre Dame Basement after the 6:30pm Mass (around 7pm).\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nLob6_0bbP3okk00

Haunted Hustle 5K

Jefferson City, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 927 4th Street, Jefferson City, MO 65101

Family fun 5K that provides families and friends the opportunity to come out, have a great time, and raise money for The Sneaker Project.

Learn More

Osage County Agritourism Luncheon & Tour

Linn, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:30 AM

The group registered with Osage County Agritourism for the "Welcome to Osage County" tour will have lunch provided by St. Ann\'s Sodality in Notre Dame Hall Basement at 12:00PM, followed by a tour...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M8yyg_0bbP3okk00

2021 Gobble Til You Wobble 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home. Save $5

Jefferson City, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Jefferson City, MO 65101

We love THANKSGIVING!!! And to show our love for turkey day we are hosting our fifth annual Gobble Til You Wobble 1M, 5K, 10K, 13.1, 26.2!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X5CNa_0bbP3okk00

Food Preservation Workshop

Linn, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1598 US-50, Linn, MO

Whether you are new to canning, or you just need a refresher on something you've been doing for years. University of Missouri Extension's Food Preservation Series can help you preserve your...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Linn Dispatch

Linn Dispatch

Linn, MO
27
Followers
222
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Linn Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
City
Linn, MO
Jefferson City, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Food Preservation#Mo Rrb#The Linn Knights#The Sneaker Project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy