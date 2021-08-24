Live events Linn — what’s coming up

(LINN, MO) Linn is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Linn area:

Linn Knights of Columbus Meeting Linn, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

The Linn Knights of Columbus meets on the first Tuesday of the Month in Notre Dame Basement after the 6:30pm Mass (around 7pm).



Haunted Hustle 5K Jefferson City, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 927 4th Street, Jefferson City, MO 65101

Family fun 5K that provides families and friends the opportunity to come out, have a great time, and raise money for The Sneaker Project.

Osage County Agritourism Luncheon & Tour Linn, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:30 AM

The group registered with Osage County Agritourism for the "Welcome to Osage County" tour will have lunch provided by St. Ann\'s Sodality in Notre Dame Hall Basement at 12:00PM, followed by a tour...

2021 Gobble Til You Wobble 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home. Save $5 Jefferson City, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Jefferson City, MO 65101

We love THANKSGIVING!!! And to show our love for turkey day we are hosting our fifth annual Gobble Til You Wobble 1M, 5K, 10K, 13.1, 26.2!

Food Preservation Workshop Linn, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1598 US-50, Linn, MO

Whether you are new to canning, or you just need a refresher on something you've been doing for years. University of Missouri Extension's Food Preservation Series can help you preserve your...