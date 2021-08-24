Cancel
Corning, AR

Corning calendar: Events coming up

Corning Journal
Corning Journal
 7 days ago

(CORNING, AR) Live events are coming to Corning.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Corning:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iqPqH_0bbP3ns100

Eclectic Collection & Collectibles! Too Many Items to List!

Piggott, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

ONLINE AUCTION! Eclectic Collection & Collectables! The Bill Holt Estate Auction #5!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RX4yX_0bbP3ns100

Art Exhibit: Experimentation: Playing with Nature's Bounty — Ozark Vitality

Doniphan, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 101 Washington St, Doniphan, MO

View Experimentation: Playing with Nature’s Bounty by Marj Hedstrom on August 14th - September 11th, 2021 at the Current River Heritage Museum.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n7H5J_0bbP3ns100

Randolph County Farmers Market

Pocahontas, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1966 US-62 West, Pocahontas, AR

Season:Summer Market Hours:Open May 1, 2021Tuesdays, 4pm - 6pmSaturdays, 9am - 12pmLocation:Orscheln parking lot in Pocahontas

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0spwdu_0bbP3ns100

UCI Artistic Cycling World Cup Final 2021

Rector, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: Untere Bachstraße 135, 72461 Albstadt

Erlebe die Weltspitze des Kunstradsports live beim Weltcup Finale 2021 in Albstadt.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IOrg8_0bbP3ns100

Cruisin' The Park 3rd annual "SUMMER of '69 CRUISE NIGHT"

Doniphan, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 304 Jefferson St, Doniphan, MO

Celebrate the swingin' sixties with us at our 3rd annual "SUMMER of '69 CRUISE NIGHT"....Lots of cool classic cars & trucks, good food & entertainment!!! Dress up in your best 60's attire & win...

Learn More

