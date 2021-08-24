Live events on the horizon in Ticonderoga

(TICONDEROGA, NY) Ticonderoga has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ticonderoga:

Fort Ticonderoga's Heroic Maze: A Corn Maze Adventure Ticonderoga, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 102 Fort Ti Rd, Ticonderoga, NY

2021 Hours of Operation: Open August 7 - 29, Tuesday - Sunday, 10am - 5pm (last entry at 4:30pm); weekends (Saturday and Sunday) only September 4 - October 17, 10am to 5pm (last entry at 4:30pm...

Business Ideation Workshop - Ticonderoga Ticonderoga, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 11 Hawkeye Trail, Ticonderoga, NY

Point Positive and the North Country Innovation Hotspot Program at Clarkson’s Shipley Center for Innovation are joining forces for a Point Positive 101 event in Ticonderoga. This Business Ideation...

Bluegrass Camp Silver Bay, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 87 Silver Bay Rd, Silver Bay, NY

Barry Mitterhoff has played bluegrass mandolin professionally for over 40 years, appearing in 49 states and 18 countries. He has toured with Peter Rowan, Jorma Kaukonen, Tony Trischka, Hazel...

Nature Retreat Paradox, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1 Pyramid Rd, Paradox, NY

The natural beauty of Pyramid Life Center will serve as a catalyst for exploring how god speaks to us in sound, sight, touch, smell, and taste. We will take time to reflect on their connection to...

5th Annual Warriors SOAR Golf Classic Middlebury, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 317 Golf Course Rd, Middlebury, VT

The 5th annual Warriors S.O.A.R. Golf Classic will be held at the Ralph Myhre Golf Course Monday, August 30, 2021. The 2021 Warriors S.O.A.R. Golf Classic is the 5th fundraising event in VT. This...