West Point, NE

Live events coming up in West Point

West Point Post
West Point Post
 7 days ago

(WEST POINT, NE) West Point has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the West Point area:

St. Paul Lutheran School Golf Tournament

Beemer, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:15 AM

Address: 1128 County River Rd, Beemer, NE

4-Person Golf Scramble Men's, Women's & Mixed Flights Call or Text Monte Haase 402-380-1308 or Becca Weborg 402-922-1393 or email stpaulgolfwp@gmail.com 10:15 Registration 11:00 Shotgun Start...

Musician and Vocalist Jam

Wayne, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 110 Main St, Wayne, NE

Consider music to be the ultimate nourishment? Show off your chops, jam, noodle around! Music is best when it is communal, imo, and free to grow and evolve, to feed the community. Please lend your...

Highway 91 Music Fest

Howells, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 515 North St, Howells, NE

This night of Live Music will benefit all graduating seniors from Howells- Dodge who choose to "Give Back" to their communities. Click here to visit the Highway 91 Music Fest facebook page for...

Stars Strolls & Smores

Stanton, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 57190 835th Ave, Stanton, NE

FREE Nature Walk during a full moon. A family-oriented activity that introduces community to cultural and natural history of our area trails, lakes and natural resources.

West Point Farmers Market

West Point, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

This event listing provided for the West Point community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to...

ABOUT

With West Point Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

