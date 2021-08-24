Cancel
Phillips, WI

What’s up Phillips: Local events calendar

Phillips News Alert
 7 days ago

(PHILLIPS, WI) Phillips has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Phillips area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rIUmC_0bbP3jL700

Min-Aqua Bats Waterski Shows

Minocqua, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 422 W Park Ave, Minocqua, WI

Every Sunday, Wednesday, and Friday starting at 7pm, enjoy one of the oldest and longest running amateur waterski show teams in the United States today, originating in 1950 with a group of local...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iPBLJ_0bbP3jL700

Hero Muskie Madness Part 1 - Full

Park Falls, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Hero Muskie Madness Part 1 - Full at Park Falls, Wisconsin, United States on Sat Aug 21 2021 at 03:00 pm to Sat Aug 28 2021 at 09:00 am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HNc4z_0bbP3jL700

Phillips Farmers' Market

Phillips, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 195 S Avon Ave, Phillips, WI

Season:Summer Market Hours May 8, 2021 - October, 2021 Tuesdays, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm Location:Corner of Maple St. and Avon Ave

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TROAM_0bbP3jL700

Rusk County Airport Fly-In and Pancake Breakfast

Tony, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: N5602 Flambeau Dr, Tony, WI

Come join us for a morning of tasty treats and amazing sights! The Tony Hayshakers will serve a breakfast of delicious pancakes. Roam around and view the unique variety of planes. Pilot in command...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U6FyO_0bbP3jL700

Vada's Rockhouse at Mohrs bar

Rib Lake, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Vada's Rockhouse at Mohrs bar at Rib Lake , Wisconsin, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 09:00 pm

