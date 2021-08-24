Events on the Galivants Ferry calendar

(GALIVANTS FERRY, SC) Live events are coming to Galivants Ferry.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Galivants Ferry:

Raise Your Voice! Conway, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 337 North Main Street, Conway, SC 29526

Pride Myrtle Beach and the Theatre of the Republic present: "Raise Your Voice!"

Diaper Day GiveAway Tour™️~ Marion County SC Marion, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1328 N Main St, Marion, SC 29571

A drive up no-cost diaper bundle distribution for expecting parents and parents of babies 0-3yr. MARION SC COUNTY PARENTS ONLY.

August 29, 2021 at 11:00 AM - DHCC Morning Worship Service Marion, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 401 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Marion, SC 29571

August 29, 2021 at 11:00 AM - Door Of Hope Christian Church Morning Worship Service

Self-driving Electric Vehicles Marion, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

The group will meet and discuss the trends of self-driving electric vehicles. The group will meet and discuss how various modes of public and private transportation is rapidly changing toward...

DIY Workshop Marion, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 614 N Main St, Marion, SC

During this DIY Workshop you will make your own personalized Wood Project. Choose from a list of projects that you will build, stain, paint and personalize during the workshop. Prior to the day of...