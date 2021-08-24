Cancel
Galivants Ferry, SC

Events on the Galivants Ferry calendar

Galivants Ferry News Watch
 7 days ago

(GALIVANTS FERRY, SC) Live events are coming to Galivants Ferry.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Galivants Ferry:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49YMBf_0bbP3iSO00

Raise Your Voice!

Conway, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 337 North Main Street, Conway, SC 29526

Pride Myrtle Beach and the Theatre of the Republic present: "Raise Your Voice!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e79kW_0bbP3iSO00

Diaper Day GiveAway Tour™️~ Marion County SC

Marion, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1328 N Main St, Marion, SC 29571

A drive up no-cost diaper bundle distribution for expecting parents and parents of babies 0-3yr. MARION SC COUNTY PARENTS ONLY.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VxpOF_0bbP3iSO00

August 29, 2021 at 11:00 AM - DHCC Morning Worship Service

Marion, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 401 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Marion, SC 29571

August 29, 2021 at 11:00 AM - Door Of Hope Christian Church Morning Worship Service

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CivTo_0bbP3iSO00

Self-driving Electric Vehicles

Marion, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

The group will meet and discuss the trends of self-driving electric vehicles. The group will meet and discuss how various modes of public and private transportation is rapidly changing toward...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ji2pK_0bbP3iSO00

DIY Workshop

Marion, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 614 N Main St, Marion, SC

During this DIY Workshop you will make your own personalized Wood Project. Choose from a list of projects that you will build, stain, paint and personalize during the workshop. Prior to the day of...

