Events on the Galivants Ferry calendar

(GALIVANTS FERRY, SC) Live events are coming to Galivants Ferry.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Galivants Ferry:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 337 North Main Street, Conway, SC 29526
Pride Myrtle Beach and the Theatre of the Republic present: "Raise Your Voice!"
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Address: 1328 N Main St, Marion, SC 29571
A drive up no-cost diaper bundle distribution for expecting parents and parents of babies 0-3yr. MARION SC COUNTY PARENTS ONLY.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 401 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Marion, SC 29571
August 29, 2021 at 11:00 AM - Door Of Hope Christian Church Morning Worship Service
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM
The group will meet and discuss the trends of self-driving electric vehicles. The group will meet and discuss how various modes of public and private transportation is rapidly changing toward...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 614 N Main St, Marion, SC
During this DIY Workshop you will make your own personalized Wood Project. Choose from a list of projects that you will build, stain, paint and personalize during the workshop. Prior to the day of...
