Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marlette, MI

Live events coming up in Marlette

Posted by 
Marlette Bulletin
Marlette Bulletin
 7 days ago

(MARLETTE, MI) Marlette is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Marlette area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08XJ7t_0bbP3hZf00

Polynesian Putt Moonlight Golf Scramble

Sandusky, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 320 N Gates Rd, Sandusky, MI

Glow in the dark golf for Eva's Place! 9 holes with cart, glow in the dark golf ball, and necklace. Treats & snacks. Multiple FUN contensts!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QOzOg_0bbP3hZf00

Unique antique, vintage glass and pottery sale

Marlette, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Unique massive 50 year collection of antique and vintage glass, pottery, ironstone, stoneware, Restaurant ware, Depression glass of every color pattern and style. Vaseline glass, uranium glass...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28LAZo_0bbP3hZf00

MIHA District 14 Senior Meet

Caro, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

MIHA District 14 Senior Meet is on Facebook. To connect with MIHA District 14 Senior Meet, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UM8ek_0bbP3hZf00

Beginner Meditation-Online

Caro, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Address: 840 W Frank St, Caro, MI

Join us for a 2 minute video on guided meditation

Learn More

Story Time at the Splash Pad

Caro, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 840 W Frank St, Caro, MI

Join Miss Randi at Bieth Park for Outdoor Storytime. We will read books and play. If the weather is good, you many want to bring your swimming suit in case you want to splash afterwards! Meet us...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Marlette Bulletin

Marlette Bulletin

Marlette, MI
29
Followers
253
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marlette Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sandusky, MI
City
Marlette, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Caro, MI
Sandusky, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Depression Glass#Antique#Uranium Glass#Restaurant Ware#Miha
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy