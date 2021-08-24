Live events coming up in Marlette

(MARLETTE, MI) Marlette is ready for live events.

These events are coming up in the Marlette area:

Polynesian Putt Moonlight Golf Scramble Sandusky, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 320 N Gates Rd, Sandusky, MI

Glow in the dark golf for Eva's Place! 9 holes with cart, glow in the dark golf ball, and necklace. Treats & snacks. Multiple FUN contensts!

Unique antique, vintage glass and pottery sale Marlette, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Unique massive 50 year collection of antique and vintage glass, pottery, ironstone, stoneware, Restaurant ware, Depression glass of every color pattern and style. Vaseline glass, uranium glass...

MIHA District 14 Senior Meet Caro, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

MIHA District 14 Senior Meet is on Facebook. To connect with MIHA District 14 Senior Meet, join Facebook today.

Beginner Meditation-Online Caro, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Address: 840 W Frank St, Caro, MI

Join us for a 2 minute video on guided meditation

Story Time at the Splash Pad Caro, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 840 W Frank St, Caro, MI

Join Miss Randi at Bieth Park for Outdoor Storytime. We will read books and play. If the weather is good, you many want to bring your swimming suit in case you want to splash afterwards! Meet us...