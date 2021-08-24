Cancel
Eutawville, SC

What’s up Eutawville: Local events calendar

Eutawville News Watch
Eutawville News Watch
 7 days ago

(EUTAWVILLE, SC) Eutawville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Eutawville:

Swamp Fox Self Storage of Santee, SC

Santee, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Great units available in the Santee, SC area! Bid online from your phone or computer and pick up in person. Just like eBay for self storage. Click to view many more photos. Swamp Fox Self Storage...

Toddler Tuesday with special guest: Baby Sharky

Holly Hill, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Do you have a toddler that loves baby shark, bubbles, playing outside, water slides, barrel train rides, petting zoo animals, feeding the animals, snow cones, and MORE!! Our toddler Tuesdays are...

Twinkleberry at Poplar Creek

Santee, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 251 State Park Rd, Santee, SC

If you love paddling under the canopy of big old moss-draped Cypress trees, you've got to see Poplar Creek. There are barred owls, great blue herons, egrets, ibis and cypress knees in every size...

Dance Party with DJ Ceasar (inside)

Santee, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 8101 Old Number Six Hwy, Santee, SC

DJ Ceasar spinning your favorite dance tunes and whaling on his harmonica! Show is from 8pm-12am inside. Don’t miss it! No cover charge!

Cross Community Center's Farmers Market

Cross, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 1690 Old Hwy 6, Cross, SC

Season: Spring and Summer Market Hours: April - August 2021Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 8:30AM - 11:30AM Location: 1690 Old Highway 6

