Telluride events coming soon
(TELLURIDE, CO) Telluride is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Telluride:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 225 Co Rd 23, Ouray, CO
“Red Dirt Compadres” are guaranteed to get you tapping your toes. Playing a mix of Texmex and Rockin Country in an original acoustic electric style, that lends itself to just fun music for...
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM
Address: 110 N Oak St, Telluride, CO
The Sheridan Arts Foundation presents the California Honeydrops live in concert at the historic Sheridan Opera House on Thursday, August 26 at 9 p.m., doors at 8 p.m. After hitting 'tickets...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: Mountain Village, CO
Yoga at the Market at 12:00 PM MDT on August 25 offered by Lovesauce Yoga. This class is donation based and open to all levels!Mountain Village - Reflection Plaza60 minutes - class starts at...
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Address: 36 Country Club Dr, Telluride, CO 81435
The San Juan mountains in Colorado provide one of the most breathtaking backdrops for fall colors in the United States today.
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Anyone interested in a mid-week @20 mile intermediate mountain bike ride in Telluride? Thinking of camping the night before at Ridgway State Park. Drive early morning to Telluride & park in...
