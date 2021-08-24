Deer River events coming soon

(DEER RIVER, MN) Live events are lining up on the Deer River calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Deer River area:

Plant Medicine Walks with Teresa LaDuke Bena, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Teresa will guide Leech Lake community members around a variety of reservation villages on foraging adventures. Participants may attend as many walks as they want. Being punctual is very...

Worship at Gunn Park Grand Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 4680 MN-38, Grand Rapids, MN

Join us Sunday, August 29 at 10:00 am for worship and fellowship at Gunn Park. The pavilion has picnic tables but you are welcome to bring a camping chair and a picnic lunch for fellowship after...

Mollie B & Squeezebox with Ted Lange Grand Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 720 NW Conifer Dr, Grand Rapids, MN

Reif Center Event Ticket: $29 https://reifcenter.secure.force.com/ticket/#/events/a0S1Q00000C9IwuUAF Location: Outdoors (covered) under the Jerry and Shirley Miner Family Pavilion at the IRA Civic...

Unceasing Prayer Event Grand Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 34384 Co Rd 63, Grand Rapids, MN

Join the Pastoral Search Team and the Elders as we lift our prayers to God for our future Senior Pastor. The entire family is encouraged to attend including children and students. There will be...

Kid’s Ministry Equipping Grand Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Three equipping events for three different roles in kid\'s ministry: Sunday, August 15, 10:30 am & Sunday, August 29, Noon: Nursery Equipping - learn the practical aspects of caring for small...