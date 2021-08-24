Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Butler, GA

Butler calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Butler Bulletin
Butler Bulletin
 7 days ago

(BUTLER, GA) Live events are lining up on the Butler calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Butler area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sVFMX_0bbP3Ya000

The Kings & Queens Conference: "We Stand, Fight, and Pray Together!"

Roberta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 640 Georgia 128, Roberta, GA 31078

Receive hope and inspiration in these two days of Worship, Word, Testimonials, and Seminars! #Stand#Fight#Pray

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0siqgI_0bbP3Ya000

Blu Foam Party

Fort Valley, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:14 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:14 PM

Address: 115 East Main Street, Fort Valley, GA 31030

BLU FOAM PARTY Thursday Aug 26th 10:14 - Until $10 tickets Ladies in bathing suits free before 11:14

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37nWVc_0bbP3Ya000

Return 2 Passion; From Boardroom To Your Bedroom - Columbus

Box Springs, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Columbus, GA 31801

Boardroom taking priority in your relationship? Your partner in bed with business rather than you? This workshop will reignite your passion!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GCzow_0bbP3Ya000

Copy of Tri County High School Class Reunion - Classes 80-84

Ellaville, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 300 Mount Zion Road, Ellaville, GA 31806

Class Reunion with Catered Food from 5:00 p.m. - 12:30 am. Music - Showcase class talent

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PueMw_0bbP3Ya000

Blue Bird E-School Bus Manufacturing Plant Tour

Fort Valley, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Elected officials and community leaders tour Fort Valley's electric bus manufacturing facility and call for federal investment in electric vehicle infrastructure.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Butler Bulletin

Butler Bulletin

Butler, GA
31
Followers
223
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Butler Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Butler, GA
City
Roberta, GA
City
Columbus, GA
City
Fort Valley, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Manufacturing#Foam Party#Sun Oct 10#Seminars#Blu Foam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy