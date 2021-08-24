Butler calendar: What's coming up

(BUTLER, GA) Live events are lining up on the Butler calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Butler area:

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 640 Georgia 128, Roberta, GA 31078

Receive hope and inspiration in these two days of Worship, Word, Testimonials, and Seminars! #Stand#Fight#Pray

Blu Foam Party Fort Valley, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:14 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:14 PM

Address: 115 East Main Street, Fort Valley, GA 31030

BLU FOAM PARTY Thursday Aug 26th 10:14 - Until $10 tickets Ladies in bathing suits free before 11:14

Return 2 Passion; From Boardroom To Your Bedroom - Columbus Box Springs, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Columbus, GA 31801

Boardroom taking priority in your relationship? Your partner in bed with business rather than you? This workshop will reignite your passion!

Copy of Tri County High School Class Reunion - Classes 80-84 Ellaville, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 300 Mount Zion Road, Ellaville, GA 31806

Class Reunion with Catered Food from 5:00 p.m. - 12:30 am. Music - Showcase class talent

Blue Bird E-School Bus Manufacturing Plant Tour Fort Valley, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Elected officials and community leaders tour Fort Valley's electric bus manufacturing facility and call for federal investment in electric vehicle infrastructure.