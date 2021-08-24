Live events Russell — what’s coming up

(RUSSELL, KS) Russell is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Russell area:

Friday Night Magic Two Headed Giant Commander ($5 per player, $10 per team) Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 200 E 8th St, Hays, KS

Two heads is better than one they say—let's find out if that's right! Come play Commander with a partner against another two-person team. … More

Russell Area Farmers Market Russell, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Season:Summer Market Hours:June 18 - October, 2021Friday, 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Location:385 North Van Houten

Darrin Morris Band Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Explore all upcoming darrin morris events in Hays, Kansas, find information & tickets for upcoming darrin morris events happening in Hays, Kansas.

Summer Art Walk Display Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 200 E 8th St, Hays, KS

Come walk through and check out some of the local gamers' cool miniatures, terrain, and other art during the Summer Art Walk event!

The Wizard of Oz and Toto Too Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 121 E 8th St, Hays, KS

It’s bedtime for Toto’s puppies, but not before they get a story. And of course, Toto has his own spin on what happened when that twister took them far away from their Kansas farm. Please bring a...