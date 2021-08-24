Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gold Beach, OR

Events on the Gold Beach calendar

Posted by 
Gold Beach Voice
Gold Beach Voice
 7 days ago

(GOLD BEACH, OR) Gold Beach has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gold Beach:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XT1hR_0bbP3WoY00

The POG Meeting

Port Orford, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 2015 Washington St, Port Orford, OR

N.A. is a nonprofit Fellowship or society of men and women for whom drugs had become a major problem — recovering addicts meet regularly to help each other stay clean through complete abstinence...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x63yi_0bbP3WoY00

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Gold Beach, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 94341 3rd St, Gold Beach, OR

All blood-donation events in Gold Beach, Oregon. Here you can find more information about Upcoming events in Gold Beach like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3McxvG_0bbP3WoY00

CAF Salmon Derby

Gold Beach, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

5 day fishing derby on the Rogue River in Gold Beach, Oregon.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mBNFm_0bbP3WoY00

Brookings-Harbor Farmers Market

Harbor, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 15786 US-101, Harbor, OR

Season: Year Round Market Hours: January 6 - December 29, 2021 Wednesdays and Saturdays, 10AM - 3PM Location: 15786 Highway 101 South

Learn More

Comments / 0

Gold Beach Voice

Gold Beach Voice

Gold Beach, OR
35
Followers
234
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Gold Beach Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Orford, OR
Gold Beach, OR
Government
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Rogue River, OR
City
Gold Beach, OR
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abstinence#Live Events#Fellowship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy