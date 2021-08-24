Events on the Gold Beach calendar

(GOLD BEACH, OR) Gold Beach has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gold Beach:

The POG Meeting Port Orford, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 2015 Washington St, Port Orford, OR

N.A. is a nonprofit Fellowship or society of men and women for whom drugs had become a major problem — recovering addicts meet regularly to help each other stay clean through complete abstinence...

American Red Cross Blood Drive Gold Beach, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 94341 3rd St, Gold Beach, OR

All blood-donation events in Gold Beach, Oregon. Here you can find more information about Upcoming events in Gold Beach like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

CAF Salmon Derby Gold Beach, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

5 day fishing derby on the Rogue River in Gold Beach, Oregon.

Brookings-Harbor Farmers Market Harbor, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 15786 US-101, Harbor, OR

Season: Year Round Market Hours: January 6 - December 29, 2021 Wednesdays and Saturdays, 10AM - 3PM Location: 15786 Highway 101 South