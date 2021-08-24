Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stevenson, AL

Stevenson calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Stevenson Dispatch
Stevenson Dispatch
 7 days ago

(STEVENSON, AL) Stevenson has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stevenson:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29qgPn_0bbP3Vvp00

REVIVAL!!!

Pisgah, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 10640 AL-71, Pisgah, AL

Come join us for Revival with Ivey Ministries at Mercy Temple!!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XDeqf_0bbP3Vvp00

Old Dam Run for Wes

Haletown, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1265 Hales Bar Rd, Guild, TN

Poker Run for Powerboaters - All types welcome. We will be grouping boats by speed to allow the faster boats to run safely. Run will leave from Hales Bar with stops at Little Cedar Cove...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MozB1_0bbP3Vvp00

Women's SUP + Sip: Paddle Boarding in Chattanooga

South Pittsburg, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: Mapleview Rd, South Pittsburg, TN

*** YOU MUST BOOK THROUGH THE WEBSITE TO JOIN US ON THIS ADVENTURE! FULL DETAILS CAN BE FOUND THERE AS WELL.*** Stand up, then get a little "sideways." Join Explorer Chick for a "SUP and sip" Mini...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b3OLK_0bbP3Vvp00

Black & Gold Classic

Scottsboro, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Black & Gold Classic, hosted by Scottsboro HS in Scottsboro AL. Starting Saturday, August 28th.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4apxf4_0bbP3Vvp00

The Farmer Market

Scottsboro, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Season:Spring, Summer and Fall Market Hours: April - Mid-NovemberSundays 12pm - 5pmMonday-Saturday 9am - 6pm Location:County Park Road

Learn More

Comments / 0

Stevenson Dispatch

Stevenson Dispatch

Stevenson, AL
55
Followers
199
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Stevenson Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stevenson, AL
Local
Alabama Government
City
Pisgah, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Cove#Al Come#Run
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy