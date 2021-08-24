Stevenson calendar: Events coming up

(STEVENSON, AL) Stevenson has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stevenson:

REVIVAL!!! Pisgah, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 10640 AL-71, Pisgah, AL

Come join us for Revival with Ivey Ministries at Mercy Temple!!!

Old Dam Run for Wes Haletown, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1265 Hales Bar Rd, Guild, TN

Poker Run for Powerboaters - All types welcome. We will be grouping boats by speed to allow the faster boats to run safely. Run will leave from Hales Bar with stops at Little Cedar Cove...

Women's SUP + Sip: Paddle Boarding in Chattanooga South Pittsburg, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: Mapleview Rd, South Pittsburg, TN

*** YOU MUST BOOK THROUGH THE WEBSITE TO JOIN US ON THIS ADVENTURE! FULL DETAILS CAN BE FOUND THERE AS WELL.*** Stand up, then get a little "sideways." Join Explorer Chick for a "SUP and sip" Mini...

Black & Gold Classic Scottsboro, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Black & Gold Classic, hosted by Scottsboro HS in Scottsboro AL. Starting Saturday, August 28th.

The Farmer Market Scottsboro, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Season:Spring, Summer and Fall Market Hours: April - Mid-NovemberSundays 12pm - 5pmMonday-Saturday 9am - 6pm Location:County Park Road