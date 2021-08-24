Cancel
Wolf Point, MT

Wolf Point calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Wolf Point Dispatch
Wolf Point Dispatch
 7 days ago

(WOLF POINT, MT) Live events are coming to Wolf Point.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wolf Point:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WEraA_0bbP3U3600

Terms of Endearment

Fort Peck, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 201 Missouri Ave, Fort Peck, MT

Based on the novel by Pulitzer Prize winning author Larry McMurtry, as challenges test the resilience of a mother-daughter relationship, this bittersweet and touching ‘drama-comedy’ captures the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BkJlN_0bbP3U3600

Chamber After Hours

Wolf Point, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 200 E Main St, Wolf Point, MT

Enjoy an evening of music, food, and friends! Music will be performed by the band Shortchange featuring Jerry Zilkoski and and Andy Kurokawa from Wolf Point. There will be a cash bar set up, and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Lb9J_0bbP3U3600

Venturing Weekend

Nashua, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

All Montana Venturers are invited to this end of summer celebration! Meet Venturers from around Montana, reconnect with old friends and meet new ones while enjoying a variety of Venturing...

