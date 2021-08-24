Munising calendar: Coming events
(MUNISING, MI) Live events are lining up on the Munising calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Munising area:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 1401 Presque Isle Ave, Marquette, MI
NMU students are invited to audition for Above the Timberline, a world premiere play! Please read all of the below information carefully and email us at nmutd@nmu.edu with any questions. The...
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 502 W Washington St, Marquette, MI
Join us at the Marquette Food Co-op for a meal and health discussion with doctors from the residency program at Upper Peninsula Health System. Each month you’ll learn about how diet choices impact...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 145 W Spring St, Marquette, MI
The Marquette Regional History Center presents the Special Exhibit: The Story Behind Their Clothes April 26, 2021 – January 8, 2022 What do Yoopers wear? Yoopers have been pioneers, Victorian...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 128 W Washington St, Marquette, MI
The egotistical leading man, director, and producer Fred Graham (Bobby Glenn Brown) is reunited with his ex-wife, Lilli Vanessi (Sara Parks) when the two are forced to play opposite one another in...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM
HarborFest 2021 is a celebration of the end of summer sponsored by Marquette West Rotary Club. This event is held at Elwood Mattson Lower Harbor Park and combines music, food and beverages for...
