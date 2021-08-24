Cancel
Munising, MI

Munising calendar: Coming events

Munising Post
 7 days ago

(MUNISING, MI) Live events are lining up on the Munising calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Munising area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38agQj_0bbP3TAN00

Above the Timberline Auditions

Marquette, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1401 Presque Isle Ave, Marquette, MI

NMU students are invited to audition for Above the Timberline, a world premiere play! Please read all of the below information carefully and email us at nmutd@nmu.edu with any questions. The...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SbLYX_0bbP3TAN00

Dinner with the Doctor: Anti-inflammatory Diet

Marquette, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 502 W Washington St, Marquette, MI

Join us at the Marquette Food Co-op for a meal and health discussion with doctors from the residency program at Upper Peninsula Health System. Each month you’ll learn about how diet choices impact...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H8vu0_0bbP3TAN00

The Story Behind Their Clothes

Marquette, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 145 W Spring St, Marquette, MI

The Marquette Regional History Center presents the Special Exhibit: The Story Behind Their Clothes April 26, 2021 – January 8, 2022 What do Yoopers wear? Yoopers have been pioneers, Victorian...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47QP5U_0bbP3TAN00

Kiss Me, Kate

Marquette, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 128 W Washington St, Marquette, MI

The egotistical leading man, director, and producer Fred Graham (Bobby Glenn Brown) is reunited with his ex-wife, Lilli Vanessi (Sara Parks) when the two are forced to play opposite one another in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xoy7s_0bbP3TAN00

Jovi "Bon Jovi tribute" at Harborfest Marquette, MI

Marquette, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

HarborFest 2021 is a celebration of the end of summer sponsored by Marquette West Rotary Club. This event is held at Elwood Mattson Lower Harbor Park and combines music, food and beverages for...

Learn More

Munising, MI
