Live events Estill — what’s coming up

(ESTILL, SC) Estill has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Estill area:

Operation Patriots FOB Ridgeland, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 328 Lakeview Drive, Ridgeland, SC 29936

Join us for a benefit concert in honor of our Lowcountry combat Veterans!

Red Cross Babysitter's Course Rincon Rincon, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1224 Patriot's Way, Rincon, GA 31326

Calling all 11-16 year olds who are ready to learn a new skill. Get Babysitter and Pediatric CPR certified in one day!

AULDBRASS TOURS 2021 Yemassee, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:30 PM

Address: 7 River Road, Yemassee, SC 29945

1 weekend event! Tour Frank Lloyd Wright's, Auldbrass Plantation, located in Beaufort County, South Carolina, near the town of Yemassee.

Shrimp Festival Softball Tournament Yemassee, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 29255 Pocotaligo Rd, Yemassee, SC

Yemassee Shrimp Festival is having a softball tournament on August 27th and 28th. Cost is $300 per team. Time Limit is 1 hour. 44/400 Compression balls. Will will start Friday evening at 7:30pm...

Empire Comic Con Springfield, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1750 Georgia 21, S, Springfield, GA 31329

Family Friendly event. Focused on bringing all the love, joy and excitement from the childhoods of to a new generation of Geeks and Nerds.